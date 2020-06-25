Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani to Resume Shooting in Two Months



Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan have teamed up for the initial time for the sequel to Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The movie is currently being directed by Anees Bazmee. The cast and crew have been shooting for the movie in Lucknow when the lockdown acquired announced. The shooting was then halted and every person returned to their respective houses. Now with Unlock one unfolding persons have commenced stepping out. Even so, function hasn’t resumed totally. In accordance to fresh reviews, movie shoots will resume from August and September. Anees Bazmee spoke to a top everyday about the very same and stated that they will restart the shooting from September.



He unveiled, “We have to go to Lucknow to finish the movie. We had developed a big set and it has been standing untouched all these months. It is critical to shoot the remaining portions there to retain continuity. The security of our cast and crew is of utmost significance to us. Only when we get the permission from the [Uttar Pradesh] government, will we resume function on the movie. Hopefully, we will revisit Bhool Bhulaiyaa two by September.” In accordance to reviews, a 35-day lengthy shoot is left to be finished. Retain viewing this area for much more on Bollywood.



