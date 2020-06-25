Josh Strauss’ Bulls stay ends abruptly

Veteran loose forward Josh Strauss’ stay at the Bulls has ended abruptly.

Strauss joined the Bulls on a two-yr deal earlier this yr but it is believed he was not element of new director of rugby Jake White’s programs.

Strauss, who played 15 Exams for Scotland, is on the lookout for a new workforce.



The 33-yr-previous on Thursday confirmed in an interview with Netwerk24 that he was “done with the Bulls”.

This comes soon after he signed a two-yr deal with the Pretoria franchise mere months in the past.

A Bulls spokesperson confirmed Strauss’ departure to and additional that they would release a statement on the matter on Thursday evening.

The Netwerk24 report adds that Jake White, the Bulls’ new director of rugby, had informed Strauss through his agent that his solutions have been no longer essential at Loftus Versfeld.

“When I decided to come back last year and play for the Bulls it was 100% because of family reasons. I also considered several good offers from overseas clubs but decided to take a massive pay cut to come home for my family.”

Strauss would have had his honest share of competitors at No eight, with Duane Vermeulen, Nizaam Carr, Arno Botha and Tim Agaba all element of White’s programs.

The former Lions captain had invested 5 seasons at Scottish club Glasgow Warriors (2012-2017) and also played for Sale Sharks in England (2017-2019) and Stade Francais in France (2019-2020) just before joining the Bulls at the starting of the yr.

He also played 15 Exams for Scotland.

Strauss additional that he would not retire from the game and is on the lookout for a new workforce.

– Compiled by workers