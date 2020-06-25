Jojo Siwa Secures Lead Role in Will Smith’s Movie ‘Bounce’

WENN

The approaching large display task starring the ‘Dance Moms’ alum is created by the ‘Aladdin’ actor and adapted from a novel of the similar title by Megan Shull.

Jojo Siwa is headed to the large display with a function in Will Smith‘s forthcoming film “Bounce“.

The “Aladdin” star is set to create the movie, which is an adaption of the guide of the similar title by Megan Shull, about a teenage lady who wishes she could trade her relatives for a new a single on Christmas Eve.

Her want is granted and she finds herself “bouncing” into the lives of other women and residing Christmas Day on repeat – understanding the worth of relatives and the energy of really like.

The film will be launched by Paramount Pics and Will’s fellow producers contain his organization spouse James Lassiter, by their Overbrook Enjoyment corporation, alongside the “Fresh Prince” star’s brother-in-law Caleeb Pinkett.

JoJo, 17, who rose to fame on Lifetime actuality demonstrate “Dance Moms“, has previously appeared in Nickelodeon unique film “Blurt!” along with animated film “The Angry Birds Movie two“.