John Legend Pushes Hulu to Green Light Black Wall Street Series Amid Black Lives Matter Protests

Singer/actor John Legend is lobbying streaming support officials at Hulu to reconsider optioning his planned Black Wall Street drama series simply because the subject could not be additional timely.

The “All of Me” hitmaker, who has also identified results as a movie and Television producer, had been producing the venture with “Trip Along” actress Tika Sumpter back in 2016, with the series focusing on the Tulsa, Oklahoma local community of Greenwood, a single of America’s most well known affluent black neighborhoods in the early 20th century.

The place, nicknamed Black Wall Street, was destroyed by race riots in 1921, when additional than 300 African-American locals had been killed by racist white citizens. The massacre is nonetheless regarded as a single of the most devastating in U.S. background.

Hulu bosses previously passed on the notion, but following the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests and calls for Hollywood executives to shine a light on stories about black background and culture, Legend is hoping they will revisit the pitch – and give it the green light.

“We had originally planned to do it with Hulu and then it didn’t get picked up, and we literally just wrote an email to our execs (sic) at Hulu like, ‘Yo, you need to pick this up!,’ ” the star shared on New York radio present “The Breakfast Club”.

“This is very relevant right now, and it needs to be told.”

Noting that the topic matter was not long ago referenced in the opening episode of the hit HBO present “Watchmen“, and is set to be explored in two separate approaching documentaries – a single by basketball ace LeBron James, and a different by journalist Dream Hampton, an executive producer behind the “Surviving R. Kelly” docuseries, Legend additional, “It’s important that we do a scripted drama for it as well… It was written but didn’t get picked up, so we’re gonna try to resuscitate that.”

Asked why the present was not offered a pilot purchase at the time, Legend mused, “I don’t know if they got it. I don’t think they understood how important the story was to the black community and how much it’s been a part of our folklore that we talk about with each other, and how important it is for us…”.

“(Now) I think a lot more white people are aware of how significant that moment was to us, and so I think they’ll give it a second look.”