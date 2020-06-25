Joe Budden Responds To Eminem’s Leaked ‘BANG’ Diss

Joe Budden was one particular of many artists Eminem aimed at in the leaked edition of his track “Bang” alongside Griselda rapper, Conway — and he responded to the diss by means of his podcast.

“Listen, I was one hundred percent prepared to come on here and scream on Paul cause I thought Paul leaked this,” he explained, referring to music manager, Paul Rosenberg.

“I was prepared to come on here and tell Paul and Em to read the room. Now’s not the time for all of that. But this is an old verse. Mal is right, you don’t get offended by old verses. And two, I don’t think anybody’s on that right now. I don’t think Em is on that, I don’t think my Slaughterhouse brothers is on that. I don’t think anybody is on that side right this second. I feel safe speaking on that, I won’t tell you why I feel safe speaking on that but I do,” he continued sagely.

Budden says he is grown to substantially to react to the leaked diss with any petty power.

“That’s not really where the focus is right now. That’s not where our concern is, or where it should be. It’s way to much important sh*t going on right now. Even if I was going to come in here and start screaming, I’m not rapping so that’s not fun,” he explained. “Nothing about this is fun. It’s more power in the unity. I’m going to assume we were taking some baby steps to try to reach unity with some of the behind-the-scenes conversations that were taking place. So, nah, this is not thirty-five year old Joe that’s going to come and f*ck everything up cause I’m mad about some old sh*t. I’m going to be mature — I’m forty. Great verse!”