Joe Budden Responds To Eminem’s Leaked ‘BANG’ Diss

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
10

Joe Budden was one particular of many artists Eminem aimed at in the leaked edition of his track “Bang” alongside Griselda rapper, Conway — and he responded to the diss by means of his podcast.

“Listen, I was one hundred percent prepared to come on here and scream on Paul cause I thought Paul leaked this,” he explained, referring to music manager, Paul Rosenberg. 

“I was prepared to come on here and tell Paul and Em to read the room. Now’s not the time for all of that. But this is an old verse. Mal is right, you don’t get offended by old verses. And two, I don’t think anybody’s on that right now. I don’t think Em is on that, I don’t think my Slaughterhouse brothers is on that. I don’t think anybody is on that side right this second. I feel safe speaking on that, I won’t tell you why I feel safe speaking on that but I do,” he continued sagely.

