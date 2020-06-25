Jim Edmonds Raves About GF While Blasting ‘Hell’-Like Marriage With Ex Meghan King Edmonds

Instagram

In an Instagram submit, the former baseball player refers to his previous marriage to the ‘RHOC’ alum, from whom he split in October 2019, calling it a ‘loveless and abusive connection.’

–

Jim Edmonds is sending enjoy to his existing girlfriend Kortnie O’Connor in a gushing Instagram submit. While he could just make it about him and his lady only, the 49-12 months-outdated former baseball player opted to throw a subtle diss at estranged wife Meghan King Edmonds in the course of action.

“If it wasn’t for this girl, I don’t think I would be here right now,” Jim wrote alongside a image of Kortnie. “She showed up in my life just at the right time. Amazing that her taking a chance on a plus one weekend to Mexico pulled me out of my hole and changed my life forever. I was in such a dark place; one that I didn’t think could happen to me.”

Later on, Jim referred to his previous marriage to Meghan, from whom he split in October 2019. “I was going through hell ending a loveless and abusive relationship. The lies and accusations that followed the breakup only put me deeper into a funk,” he explained. “Along came this beautiful woman by chance, who lit up my world and brought me back to life. I’m very grateful for my amazing friends, children and this amazing woman for making me a better person and father. #reallife.”

&#13<br />

Supporters speedily responded to the submit with most of them criticizing Jim for the petty submit. “Jim I only followed you because of your children now that you’re posting this crap and being disrespectful I’m unfollowing bye,” a fan wrote in the comment part. “So if it was a loveless relationship why didn’t you ended up sooner?” 1 other consumer questioned.

“I think it’s disrespectful that you could have made a loving post about this woman but instead you made it about yourself and your past relationship. Not very tasteful,” a person echoed the sentiment.

Meghan herself has reacted to the diss. Alternatively of clapping back fiercely, “The True Housewives of Orange County” alum advised Us Weekly, “I wish him well.”