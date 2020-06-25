Jenny Slate Resigns From ‘Big Mouth’: ‘Black Characters Should Be Played By Black People’

Bradley Lamb
Jenny Slate, the white actress who voices a Black character in the animated demonstrate, Huge Mouth, has quit the demonstrate — she says that Black characters in animated exhibits really should be played by Black men and women.

“At the start of the show, I reasoned with myself that it was permissible for me to play ‘Missy’ because her mom is Jewish and White — as am I,” wrote Slate in an Instagram publish. “But ‘Missy’ is also Black, and Black characters on an animated show should be played by Black people.”

