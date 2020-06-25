Jenna Marbles Announces Decision to “Move On” From YouTube

She continued, “As someone clearly with their own past that they’re not proud of, I do just try to see people for who they are right now, today and that they’re not defined by their pasts. And I understand. I’m trying to do the same thing that you are and support and be friends of people that I’m proud of and that I love and I just know that I’m doing my best.”

Marbles explained that she in no way needed to “offend anyone” and she has generally made video clips “for a good time,” but immediately after hearing about how she harm men and women she does not feel she can “exist on this channel.”

“I think I’m just going to move on from this channel for now. I don’t know if that’s forever. I don’t know how long it’s going to be. I want to make sure that the things that I put into the world are not hurting anyone. And yeah, I’m just going to stop for now,” she shared.

On social media, 1000’s are expressing their mixed reactions to Jenna’s announcement. A single tweet, which has in excess of five,000 likes, read through, “I hope Jenna Marbles will still find joy in making podcasts and cooking vids with Julian. I know leaving for now is the best decision for her mental health but im not ready to let go.”