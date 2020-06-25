Jay Cutler Is Hunting a “Chicken Serial Killer” & Fans Can’t Look Away!

All is not appropriate on Jay Cutler‘s farm.

On Wednesday, the retired NFL quarterback took to his Instagram Story to share some distressing news—someone or some thing has been killing his chickens. Fortunately, the father of 3 is established to fix this situation, contemplating even his personal cat Thelma as a suspect.

“We’ve got a chicken serial killer on the loose. We’ve lost quite a few,” Cutler explained on his Instagram Story. “Tonight, we’re gonna set up a trail camera, see if it’s a coyote, bobcat, I don’t know, raccoon. Could be anything.”

As he continued, Cutler empathized with the chicken survivors: “But, enough’s enough, these ladies are a little edgy right now, so we gotta figure this out.”

With a grim search on his encounter, Cutler informed people tuning in that the chicken murders “could be an inside job.”

“Thelma over there, while she looks nice and sweet, is a savage with loose morals,” the former E! persona additional. “I hope you don’t show up on camera tonight.”