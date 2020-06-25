Janhvi Kapoor’s Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’s rights sold for Rs 70 crore?



Janhvi Kapoor created her debut in 2018 in the movie Dhadak, submit which she was viewed in the internet-movie Ghost Stories. Now, the actress is gearing up for the release of but a different undertaking release which is the war film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Lady. Directed by Sharan Sharma, the movie has Janhvi enjoying the portion of Air Force fighter pilot Gunjan Saxena who was reportedly the very first female pilot from India to get portion in lively fight. She showed an immense quantity of valour in the Kargil War of 1999 and carried forward her duties with immense courage and fortitude. Made by Dharma Manufacturing, the movie was set to release in April this 12 months, nevertheless, the outbreak of the coronavirus hampered the theatrical release. But now we hear that the movie will be launched on an OTT platform quickly.

A report in a foremost enjoyment portal recommended that Dharma Productions have sold the digital rights of the movie for a whopping quantity of Rs 70 crore. Produced on a spending budget of all over Rs 25-30 crore, this deal was hugely worthwhile for Dharma in the course of this kind of grave instances. Very well, in a time the place the opening of theatres would seem to be a far-fetched dream, filmmakers are exploring each avenue to remain afloat. Apart from Janhvi Kapoor, the movie stars Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi in important roles.