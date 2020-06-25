Israel Announces Partnership With U.A.E. to Fight the Coronavirus

TEL AVIV, Israel — Israel announced a new partnership with the United Arab Emirates on Thursday to cooperate in the battle towards the coronavirus, the most current advance in the Jewish state’s efforts to construct more powerful ties with Arab states.

The partnership, announced by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at an air force base close to Tel Aviv, would signify a considerable stage towards normalization amongst two important United States allies in the Middle East.

Emirati officials did not promptly comment on the announcement.

The announcement, which fell effectively quick of the establishment of formal diplomatic relations, comes at a when Israel is drawing up ideas to annex components of the occupied West Financial institution, a move that Arab nations, which includes the Emirates, have stated would thwart the enhanced relationships.

Mr. Netanyahu has vowed to annex up to 30 % of the occupied West Financial institution as quickly as July one, a move that substantially of the globe views as a violation of global law and a new barrier to the establishment of a potential Palestinian state.