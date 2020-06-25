Iran Investigates Explosion Near Military Base

Iranian officials are investigating an explosion that turned the skyline east of the capital, Tehran, a brilliant orange for many seconds early on Friday morning, official information companies reported.
A spokesman for the defense ministry, Brig. Gen. Davoud Abdi, advised state tv that a gasoline explosion had occurred in the standard location of Parchin, a military and nuclear investigation base, but that there had been no casualties and that the fire was beneath manage.
“Our colleagues are present on the ground and investigating the incident carefully,” Basic Abdi mentioned.
Several residents of Tehran and surrounding suburbs posted accounts on social media asking if other people had noticed the sky all of a sudden turning orange or had heard two consecutive booms.
“We suddenly saw this scene and we were all terrified,” tweeted Hamid Reza, who posted a video he shot from a mountaintop in northern Tehran.
Tehran’s head of emergency response advised nearby media that staff had acquired no instant requests for ambulances or health-related help but had been on standby.