iOS 14 Supports Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 and Adaptive Controller

Apple’s WWDC developer sessions carry on to trickle out far more facts about new functions in its most recent working programs for mobile and desktop, which includes new gamepad help in iOS 14.

In the course of its keynote on Monday, Apple explained help for Xbox’s Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 and Adaptive Controller have been coming in tvOS 14, and a WWDC session on Wednesday has confirmed that this help extends to ‌iOS 14‌ and iPadOS 14.

The session covers help for the Dual Shock’s touchpad and lightbar, the Xbox Elite’s paddles, zone-primarily based rumble haptics, and movement sensors. In addition, game developers will be in a position to consider benefit of OS-degree controller button remapping, as properly as readymade button glyphs for use in game interfaces.

Let us rumble! Learn how you can deliver third-get together game controllers and customized haptics into your video games on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Television. We’ll present you how to include help for the most recent controllers — which includes Xbox’s Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 and Adaptive Controller — and map your game’s controls accordingly. Discover how you can use the Game Controller framework in tandem with Core Haptics to allow rumble suggestions. And uncover out how you can consider your gaming encounter to the following degree with customized button mapping, nonstandard inputs, and handle in excess of specialty functions like movement sensors, lights, and battery degree.

Yet another thrilling highlight for game developers is keyboard and mouse help for gaming on iPadOS. Apple is letting developers lastly include keyboard, mouse, and trackpad handle choices. Although touch is definitely favored for most iOS video games, it opens the door for video games like Civilization VI to include help for this in long term updates.

And with long term Macs powered by Apple Silicon in a position to run ‌iPhone‌ and ‌iPad‌ apps natively, we could see mobile video games completely prepped for desktop peripheral use in macOS Massive Sur.