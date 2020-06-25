Inside Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s Epic Love Story: An Intense and Determined Romance

And although fashion’s greatest evening may possibly sound far more like her jam than his, the couple have seamlessly flowed back and forth involving their seemingly separate worlds, none of that we-never-do-carpets-collectively company for them: Kidman is now a fixture at the CMAs, the ACMAs, the CMTs, and so on., and she attended the 2015 American Idol finale, although Urban has been to far more Academy Awards, Golden Globes and SAG Awards ceremonies than he most likely ever envisioned when he was beginning out on the nation circuit in the late 1990s.

Even though there is not tons of proof to recommend that Kidman was a large nation fan prior to they received collectively, she does adore getting married to a musician and will get a thrill from viewing him execute.

“Because he’s been playing since he was 6 and because he loves playing—there’s something in that,” she advised CMT prior to the 2016 CMT Music Awards. “He doesn’t get nervous; he just can’t wait to get up there.”

In the course of her 2013 chat with Ellen DeGeneres, when proven a pic of Urban strumming his guitar with their daughters, Sunday Rose and Margaret Faith, although sitting in the back of a pickup truck, Kidman acknowledged, “He is divine, that’s very much our life. They play guitar and dance and that’s his pick-up truck.”

“The great thing about being married to a musician…you have music in the house all the time,” Kidman, the Moulin Rouge star of program a capable singer who’s been acknowledged to sing a duet or two with her husband, continued. “There is something very joyful about having music. Keith can play pretty much any instrument. He’ll just play piano at 7 in the morning that’s what we have, is breakfast around the piano and very much a part of our life.”