If Charlie Blackmon and Nikola Jokic can beat coronavirus, what do we have to worry about?

Charlie Blackmon, Nikola Jokic, Von Miller and all the awesome children in Denver sports activities are performing it. If they can get COVID-19 and beat it, we can also. Proper?

“I like to say that I got coronavirus and I kicked its butt,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone joked for the duration of a latest interview with CBS4.

Very well, if athletes are our purpose versions and sports activities rank suitable up there with intercourse, medicines and all the pleasurable things we Americans generally worth additional than our wellness, we can skip this flattening the-curve-experiment and move straight to finding how herd immunity performs for all of us.

A lot more than 124,000 coronavirus deaths in the United States ain’t no joke. You’d consider that grim statistic would be ample to scare this nation straight, or at least lead to Jokic to dress in a mask when he’s hanging out with tennis star Novak Djokovic in Europe as a international pandemic rages on.

But no matter wherever I’ve gone recently, no matter if it was to hike a trail in Rocky Mountain Nationwide Park or to stand in line at a liquor retailer in Florida, the peeps’ response to this pandemic has induced me to wonder:

How quite a few Americans underneath age 50 really consider COVID-19 critically? The stats recommend this is an sickness that kills grandpas, minorities and diabetics at a scary charge, but nearly never ever individuals anyplace close to as youthful and sturdy as Blackmon or Miller.

Is sporting a mask a telltale indicator of getting weak and frightened? Or does that mask signify compassion and accountability? What’s additional, if you want to argue about no matter if a mask is an instrument of tyranny or the only matter capable of conserving humankind from extinction, could you please do it at a safe and sound social distance away from me, probably someplace on the dark side of the moon?

As health care gurus and partisan politicians make up the guidelines of coronavirus engagement as they go along, are you a member of Staff Compliance or Staff Defiance?

Am I stupid to take pleasure in chowing down a cheeseburger at my favourite Denver sports activities bar and want almost nothing additional than to be in the stadium when the Broncos open the 2020 NFL season?

Sports activities are not only our toy box, but also serve as our local community touchstone and generally demonstrate to be far ahead of the game, in contrast to people knuckleheads in Washington, D.C., when addressing societal problems also large to be ignored or quickly resolved.

For illustration: I would argue the coronavirus did not get actual in America until finally March 11, when Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert examined optimistic and professional basketball shut down following the Nuggets played in Dallas. NBA commissioner Adam Silver had a additional thorough prepare to deal with the pandemic than President Donald Trump from the leap, and that is just as genuine nowadays as it was additional than 3 months in the past.

As LeBron James prepares to lace up his sneakers and shoot a jumper in the encounter of a hefty-breathing defender, when significant-league baseball intends on enjoying ball with no advantage of a bubble, the message sports activities at this time broadcast to Americans who desperately want to get out and perform, even as COVID-19 instances spike in additional than 20 states, speaks louder than when Dr. Anthony Fauci warns of a “disturbing surge” in a virus not underneath management.

Here’s betting a whole lot of us will observe Bron’s lead rather than pay attention to what the great Doc says. If James is going to consider the court in Orlando to bang bodies for a rebound, there is no way you are going to cease youngsters from partying on Miami Seaside.

Recall when the photograph of “Skinny Joker” went viral, for the duration of his latest European getaway? I’d argue 1 picture of Jokic smiling in a crowded fitness center with no a mask is as effective as 10 appearances by Gov. Jared Polis sporting a mask. If Joker is not afraid of the large, negative coronavirus, why really should we be?

When the wellness protocols getting imposed by qualified leagues are properly-meant, there is yet another word just as apt for sports’ new ’Rona guidelines: cockamamie.

Why prohibit baseball gamers from spitting sunflower seeds on the diamond to shield their wellness, but permit them to danger sickness when traveling from city to city for video games? When probably there is some hidden logic in requiring NFL gamers who block and tackle at practice to keep 6 feet apart in the locker area, it by some means escapes my small brain.

Soon after COVID-19 reared its unsightly head and induced Djokovic to abandon a tennis tournament in Serbia that will not be the final sporting occasion this calendar 12 months to be rocked by the pandemic, he whined like a child feeling unfairly persecuted for breaking the cookie jar when grabbing a snickerdoodle.

“You can criticize us and say maybe this is maybe dangerous, but it’s not up to me to make the calls about what is right or wrong about health,” stated Djokovic, who’s 33 many years previous.

The youthful and sturdy never ever worry about culling the herd.