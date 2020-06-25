Human Nature Ends Las Vegas Residency After Months of Coronavirus Shutdown

Instagram

When addressing his boy band’s choice to get in touch with time on their 7-12 months run at The Venetian, singer Toby Allen guarantees that they will proceed to ‘inspire, entertain and deliver joy’ to their followers.

Australian boy band Human Nature have identified as time on their effective Las Vegas residency.

Toby Allen, Phil Burton, and brothers Andrew and Mike Tierne have announced they are ending their 7-12 months run at The Venetian, months soon after shutting down the display due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce we will be ending our seven year residency in the Sands Showroom at The Venetian Resort,” a statement from the band reads. “We have always made our personal and professional decisions from the heart and, though this is a very difficult decision for us, we believe it is the right decision at this time given the challenges impacting live performances.”

In a statement to 7news.com.au, singer Allen insists he and his bandmates, who have been with each other for in excess of 30 many years, will proceed to “inspire, entertain and bring joy and love to our audiences through our music and live shows”.

“Las Vegas has been our home for over a decade and though the world is in the middle of massive change, we are excited about the future and are confident that we will all get through this together,” he adds.

The group has also rescheduled its “Good Good Life Tour” in Australia due to COVID-19. The new dates will commence in September, 2021.

“We would like to thank all of our Aussie fans for their patience while our amazing team have worked on the best possible rescheduling dates,” a statement reads.