Hughes shoots 60, McIlroy makes strong start at Travelers Championship

Mackenzie Hughes carded a brilliant 10-underneath 60 to lead the Travelers Championship as Rory McIlroy created a strong start.

Hughes holed 10 birdies in the very first round at TPC River Highlands in Connecticut to open up a 3-stroke lead on Thursday.

The Canadian, who has struggled given that returning from the coronavirus-enforced break, created 6 birdies on his very first 9 holes just before choosing up shots at the 2nd, sixth, seventh and eighth holes.

Hughes is 3 shots clear of globe No. one McIlroy, Xander Schauffele and Viktor Hovland.

McIlroy mixed an eagle and 6 birdies with just a single bogey to start with a 7-underneath 63.

Although Hughes is nicely clear, the rest of the leaderboard is congested, with a different 6 gamers a shot even more back in a tie for fifth.

Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia, Michael Thompson, Tyler Duncan, Noh Seung-yul and Louis Oosthuizen opened with 64s.

Jordan Spieth created a strong start with a 3-underneath 67, to be alongside Jason Day and Justin Rose amongst other folks.

Spieth, winless given that 2017, was 4 underneath by means of 9 holes just before a mixed back 9, which integrated bogeys at 10 and 18.

Also in a tie for 33rd is Abraham Ancer, who made the shot of the day with a hole-in-one particular at the 16th.

Meanwhile, former globe No. one Dustin Johnson opened with a very first-round 69, two shots superior off than countryman Justin Thomas.