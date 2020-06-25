Hugh Jackman Assures Delay of ‘The Music Man’ Broadway Opening Will Not Take Energy Away

WENN

Initially set for October 2020 opening, the theater manufacturing present has been pushed back to May possibly 2021 due to the fact of the novel coronavirus pandemic with previews starting in April.

The opening of Hugh Jackman‘s Broadway manufacturing of “The Music Man” has been pushed back to May possibly, 2021.

The unique opening date was set for 15 October prior to the coronavirus shutdown forced all productions on The Wonderful White Way to near temporarily.

Generated by Scott Rudin, Barry Diller, and David Geffen, previews for the present, also starring Sutton Foster, will start off at New York’s Winter Backyard Theatre on 20 April (21).

“We’re obviously profoundly disappointed to be unable to start rehearsals for ‘The Music Man’ as scheduled, but safety is safety, and it has to take precedence over every other consideration – for both our audience and for our company,” Rudin stated in press release. “Despite the postponement, we are sticking together as a company, and we are grateful to be able to do so.”

“The energy in the theater is palpable. It is those same feelings that happen every show thereafter – and you and I are going through it together,” adds Jackman, addressing potential theatre goers. “The change of dates will not take any of that away. What it will do, however, is help to ensure that ‘The Music Man’ audiences, and our company, are in a completely safe environment. Can’t wait for that day!.”

Rehearsals for the present, directed by Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Warren Carlyle, are slated to commence on eight February (21).