Here’s What The UK Government Was Told By Scientists, Said In Public, And Did On The Big Coronavirus Issues

four Feb: The modelling group says it is “unclear whether outbreaks can be contained by isolation and contract tracing. If a high proportion of asymptomatic cases are infectious, then containment is unlikely via these policies.”

17 Feb: A non-peer-reviewed paper later on published on the Sage internet site describes “contact tracing as “a central public health response to infectious disease outbreaks, especially in the early stages of an outbreak when specific treatments are limited”.

26 Feb: Matt Hancock tells MPs the government is testing a “very large number” of men and women who have travelled back from nations with coronavirus.

three March: The government’s coronavirus action strategy is launched. We are now in the “contain” phase: “detect early cases, follow up close contacts, and prevent the disease taking hold in this country for as long as is reasonably possible”.

five March: Jenny Harries tells the wellness choose committee: “we have a test that Public Health England developed very early on in the outbreak for symptomatic individuals at that …we can do 2,000 tests a day, and I think that by 13 March, it is going to be up to 3,200 with new labs coming on board”.

9 March: Public Well being England says the NHS will be brought in to ease the strain on its laboratories by assisting to check samples from individuals displaying signs, doubling the amount of exams that can be carried out every day from two,000 to four,000.

11 March: Hancock is pressed by MPs about the testing regime. An SNP MP asks “for quicker and wider testing so that milder cases are diagnosed quickly, isolated and the spread reduced”. He says “We are absolutely ramping up the testing capabilities.”

12 March: The UK moves from the “contain” to the “delay” phase of its coronavirus strategy. Well being employees will no longer check men and women in their properties, but will proceed to check men and women currently in hospitals.

16 March: Whitty says the government is scaling up testing. The UK has carried out about 44,000 exams, South Korea has examined a lot more than 248,647.

17 March: Vallance is asked by a choose committee about South Korea’s testing and tracing technique. “I think that would have been an absolutely brilliant thing to have had in January,” he says. “At the beginning, that sort of approach makes total sense.”

He says: “Public Well being England has a capability of about four,000 or so [tests] per day. That is obviously not going to be ample going forward.”

He adds the priorities are “are individuals in hospital in intensive care units individuals with respiratory illnesses in hospital, pneumonias in certain isolated cluster outbreaks, to make positive that we can fully grasp what is taking place there and GP surveillance methods to consider to get a manage on what is going on in the community”.

Asked about the selection to quit neighborhood testing, he says “that is what we had to do with the capacity we have. We need to use the testing in the right place at the moment. We simply do not have mass testing available for the population now”.

18 March: Boris Johnson announces a strategy to carry out 25,000 exams a day. The subsequent day he says every day testing will go “from 5,000 a day, to 10,000 to 25,000 and then up at 250,000”.

March: The government announces it has purchased three.five million antibody exams.

25 March: Professor Sharon Peacock, the director of the nationwide infection support at Public Well being England, tells MPs on the science and technologies committee that mass testing in the UK will be feasible “within days”.

Her prediction is dampened by Chris Whitty at the government press conference hrs later on. “If they are incredibly accurate, we will work out the quickest way to release them. If they are not accurate, we will not release any of them.” Whitty adds that the delay in testing is due to a shortage of chemical substances.

26 March: Deputy chief health-related officer Jenny Harries rejects Globe Well being assistance to “test, test, test”, She says get hold of tracing and testing is nonetheless going on in “high-risk” establishments this kind of as prisons and care properties, but, suggesting the WHO assistance is aimed at much less economically superior nations, it is “not an appropriate mechanism as we go forward”.

Yvonne Doyle, director of wellness safety for Public Well being England, tells the wellness choose committee the “ship had sailed” on get hold of tracing by mid-March: “it became clear to us that there were what I call dead ends of contacts where you had a case, you tried to find the contact, and it just was not possible, because that gave us the indication that there was sustained community transmission”.

She says the scenario was unique in South Korea — there had been “clusters of scenarios wherever the preliminary transmission was nicely understood, due to the fact they had been in certain communities and essentially it was rather regional“.

“They had been utilizing people’s personalized particulars, such as their financial institution accounts, and men and women had been ready to convey that data in buy to get hold of trace. It was rather personalized data. We have looked at that, and SAGE looked at it and felt that it was not proper right here,” she says.

She describes a strategy “for one million exams, which men and women can do themselves…they will be ready to get a blood check, send it back in the submit and get it analysed. That is an antibody check that tells you regardless of whether you have had the situation.”