Here’s the Revolution’s schedule for the MLS is Back Tournament group stage

Main League Soccer on Wednesday announced the schedule for the group stage of its Planet Cup-type tournament, with the Revolution set to get underway July 9 at eight p.m. towards the Montreal Influence.

New England will perform D.C. United July 16, concluding the group stage of the MLS is Back Tournament with a last game towards Toronto F.C. July 21. The complete competitors will be played at Disney Planet in Orlando, Fla., without having supporters since of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Revolution’s group stage schedule, along with the broadcasting system:

Thursday, July 9 vs. Montreal Influence, eight p.m. (TUDN /TSN/TVA/Streaming on Twitter)

Thursday, July 16 vs. D.C. United, eight p.m. (FS1/TUDN/TSN)

Tuesday, July 21 vs. Toronto FC, 9 a.m. (ESPN/ESPN Deportes/TSN)

Really should the Revolution finish in the top rated two of the group (or are one particular of the 4 greatest third-location teams), they will advance to the knockout stage. From there, the 16 qualifying teams will be whittled down till a champion is determined in the tournament last Aug. 11.

MLS has also firmly stated that it needs to resume the common season (followed by MLS Cup playoffs) at some level following the tournament. To that finish, factors accumulated in the group stage will count towards the common-season standings, including incentive for Bruce Arena’s crew (which started the 2020 season -one-one) to hit the ground operating.

The Revolution enter the tournament buoyed by the return of captain and playmaker Carles Gil, the 2019 MLS Newcomer of the Yr. The 27-12 months-previous Spanish midfielder missed the team’s initially two video games since of a foot damage, and was only just starting to return to coaching when the season was suspended in March since of the pandemic.

New England also boasts two other Designated Gamers, forwards Gustavo Bou and Adam Buksa. The MLS is Back Tournament really should supply a probability for the trio to ultimately perform with each other in meaningful video games ( Buksa was signed prior to the 2020 season).

Seeking at New England’s group stage opponents, Arena’s crew has a relatively tough draw. The two Toronto F.C. and D.C. United had been playoff teams in 2019, with Toronto producing a run to the MLS Cup (dropping to the Seattle Sounders). Montreal, coached by former French worldwide Thierry Henry, defeated New England in the season opener, two-one.

Elsewhere close to the league, one particular notable matchup is the “El Tráfico” rivalry game in between Los Angeles Football Club and the Los Angeles Galaxy, the two of whom are in Group F. The two league powerhouses will perform July 18 at 10:30 p.m.