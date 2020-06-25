Here’s A List Of 8 Possible COVID-19 Exposure Locations In Traverse City – Detroit

( DETROIT) – The Grand Traverse County Well being Division Officials have recognized eight attainable coronavirus (COVID-19) publicity spots following a group of folks — who admitted to not training any prevention measures or social distancing — examined beneficial for the virus.

Now, officials say everyone who went to these eight spots may possibly have been exposed to the virus. Here’s the listing:

Amical Restaurant : From seven p.m. to 8:39 p.m. on June 18.

: From seven p.m. to 8:39 p.m. on June 18. Bowers Harbor Vineyards : From three:30 p.m. to four:30 p.m. on June 18.

: From three:30 p.m. to four:30 p.m. on June 18. Brys Estate Vineyard and Winery : From two p.m. to three p.m. on June 18.

: From two p.m. to three p.m. on June 18. Kilkenny’s Irish Public Home : From 11:45 p.m. to one:45 a.m. on June 19 into June 20.

: From 11:45 p.m. to one:45 a.m. on June 19 into June 20. Small Fleet Meals Trucks : From 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on June 19.

: From 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on June 19. Lower Bar : From 10:45 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on June 19.

: From 10:45 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on June 19. Mari Vineyards: From one p.m. to two p.m. on June 18.

From one p.m. to two p.m. on June 18. Rooftop Bar at Hotel Indigo: From 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. on June 19.

Any person who visited any of these spots throughout the date and time listed over really should self-quarantine and keep track of for COVID-19 signs and symptoms for 14 days considering that the final attainable publicity.

© 2020 Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This materials may possibly not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Connected