Here’s A List Of 8 Possible COVID-19 Exposure Locations In Traverse City – Detroit

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

( DETROIT) – The Grand Traverse County Well being Division Officials have recognized eight attainable coronavirus (COVID-19) publicity spots following a group of folks — who admitted to not training any prevention measures or social distancing — examined beneficial for the virus.

Now, officials say everyone who went to these eight spots may possibly have been exposed to the virus. Here’s the listing:

  • Amical Restaurant: From seven p.m. to 8:39 p.m. on June 18.
  • Bowers Harbor Vineyards: From three:30 p.m. to four:30 p.m. on June 18.
  • Brys Estate Vineyard and Winery: From two p.m. to three p.m. on June 18.
  • Kilkenny’s Irish Public Home: From 11:45 p.m. to one:45 a.m. on June 19 into June 20.
  • Small Fleet Meals Trucks: From 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on June 19.
  • Lower Bar: From 10:45 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on June 19.
  • Mari Vineyards: From one p.m. to two p.m. on June 18.
  • Rooftop Bar at Hotel Indigo: From 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. on June 19.

Any person who visited any of these spots throughout the date and time listed over really should self-quarantine and keep track of for COVID-19 signs and symptoms for 14 days considering that the final attainable publicity.

