HBO Max Restores ‘Gone With The Wind,’ But With Disclaimer – Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Soon after pulling the controversial film above its racist historical depictions, HBO Max Wednesday restored “Gone with the Wind” to its streaming platform, but with caveats.

The 1939 movie now contains a disclaimer that reads that the movie “denies the horrors of slavery,” in accordance to “Entertainment Tonight.”

It also contains two further video clips. The very first is an introduction to the film, although the 2nd is a panel discussion about its troubling legacy.

The introductory video characteristics University of Chicago Professor Jacqueline Stewart, who explains that the movie need to be “viewed in its original form, contextualized and discussed,” in accordance to ET.

The panel discussion video, titled “The Complicated Legacy of Gone With the Wind,” was taped in the course of the April 2019 TCM Traditional Movie Festival, ET reviews.

HBO Max pulled the film from its streaming platform earlier this month.

In a statement at the time, a spokesperson for HBO Max wrote, “”These racist depictions had been incorrect then and are incorrect right now, and we felt that to hold this title up without having an explanation and a denouncement of people depictions would be irresponsible.”

The George Floyd protests and the ensuing conversation concerning racial injustice in the United States have sparked a reckoning of kinds for the enjoyment business, forcing it to reexamine how it has mishandled difficulties of race.

On Tuesday, speak demonstrate host Jimmy Kimmel apologized for not long ago surfaced comedy sketches from the 1990s in which he dressed up in blackface.

This week, NBC pulled 4 episodes of Tina Fey’s well-liked comedy “30 Rock” from various streaming platforms because they contained blackface.

Well known nation music band Lady Antebellum also announced it was dropping the “Antebellum” from its name due to the word’s connotation to the slavery era.