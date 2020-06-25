Happy Hour 283: WWDC 2020 impressions: iOS 14, watchOS 7, macOS Big Sur and tvOS 14

This week Benjamin and Zac talk about Apple’s key WWDC 2020 keynote, such as what’s new in iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS seven, macOS Big Sur, and tvOS 14.

Every thing Apple announced in its WWDC keynote: iOS 14, Apple Silicon, macOS 11 Big Sur, a lot more

Apple unveils iOS 14 with new property display style, widgets, image in image, a lot more

watchOS seven for Apple View: Rest monitoring, encounter sharing, new workout routines such as dance, hand washing detection, a lot more

Apple announces Mac architecture transition from Intel to its personal ARM chips, provides emulation path

