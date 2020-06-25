Hannah Montana Fans Call Out Major Plot Hole in Show’s Storyline

Sweet niblets! Hannah Montana supporters have created an exciting discovery about the hit Disney Channel series.

In a viral TikTok video captioned, “THE BIGGEST PLOT HOLE IN CINEMATIC HISTORY,” consumer Ky Klunder pointed out that the present, which starred Miley Cyrus as the teen popstar residing a double existence, has a plot hole that required to be addressed, noting that Hannah Montana’s secret identity was really exposed by a small indiscretion involving her dad Robby Ray Stewart, who was played by Miley’s genuine-existence dad Billy Ray Cyrus.

“Hannah Montana plot hole: Robby Ray Cyrus was Miley Stewart’s dad,” Klunder starts in the video. “We know this because Rico goes to their house and says, ‘Miley and Jackson, I need to talk to your dad because my grandma’s a big fan of old, washed-up country singers. Can I please have his autograph?’ Common knowledge that the old country singer is Robby Ray…is Miley and Jackson’s dad.”