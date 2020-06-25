Hackers to Auction Off Nicki Minaj and Mariah Carey’s Legal Information

Instagram

Celebrity hackers are allegedly offering delicate info about Nicki Minaj, Mariah Carey, and P. Diddy’s Undesirable Boy Enjoyment Corporation to the highest bidders.

Delicate info about Nicki Minaj and Mariah Carey is amongst the most recent haul set to be auctioned off by celebrity hackers REvil.

The group attacked celebrity law company, Allen Grubman, earlier this 12 months 2020 and threatened to release privileged info about their well known customers unless of course they paid a ransom of $42 million. The organization refused, and REvil has been threatening to auction off the info they allegedly have about the celebrities.

Data on Nicki and Mariah is beginning at $600,000 per star although REvil also claims to have paperwork on Diddy’s Undesirable Boy Enjoyment organization, with a reserve selling price of $750,000. Secret files on Universal and MTV will also be going up for auction, beginning at $one million per organization.

“Bribery celebrity’s (sic) by the Democratical (sic) party, sexual harassment by top politicians, envy of celebrity’s for each other … all of that is waiting for you in files of Grubman company,” the hackers wrote on their internet site.

The alleged new auction comes soon after REvil claimed to have delicate info about U.S. President Donald Trump back in May possibly, but then announced a week later on that the files had been off the industry as they’d been offered to a secret bidder. The turnaround sparked rumours the hackers did not have any info to promote at all and a spokesperson for law company Grubman, Shire, Meiselas & Sacks mentioned of the most recent threats, “The most recent post is yet another desperate nuisance tactic these criminals are using to try to squeeze out a profit from stolen data.”

“Our clients and the entertainment industry as a whole have overwhelmingly applauded the firm’s position that we will not give in to extortion.”