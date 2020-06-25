Govinda’s son Yashvardhan Ahuja Meets with an Accident

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2


Govinda celebrated 21 years of the release of Haseena Maan Jayegi yesterday. But little did the actor know that the day would not end on a good note. Govinda’s son Yashvardhan Ahuja had stepped out in his car yesterday and while doing so he met with an accident when his ride suddenly collided with another car. According to reports the accident was minor and got settled between the two parties there and then. Yashvardhan has got a few injuries but is doing okay. The accident happened last night around 8:30 pm in Juhu area of Mumbai and Yashvardhan’s car also was damaged. According to reports the headlights of the car were broken but no case has been registered by either of the parties. We wish Yashvardhan a speedy recovery.

