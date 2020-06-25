Govinda’s son Yashvardhan Ahuja Meets with an Accident



Govinda celebrated 21 many years of the release of Haseena Maan Jayegi yesterday. But small did the actor know that the day would not finish on a excellent note. Govinda’s son Yashvardhan Ahuja had stepped out in his automobile yesterday and even though undertaking so he met with an accident when his trip all of a sudden collided with one more automobile. In accordance to reviews the accident was small and received settled in between the two events there and then. Yashvardhan has received a couple of injuries but is undertaking okay.



The accident occurred final evening all over eight:30 pm in Juhu location of Mumbai and Yashvardhan’s automobile also was broken. In accordance to reviews the headlights of the automobile have been broken but no situation has been registered by both of the events. We want Yashvardhan a speedy recovery.

