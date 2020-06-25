Governor Abbott Issues Executive Order Expanding Hospital Capacity, Suspends Elective Surgeries In 4 Texas Counties – Dallas / Fort Worth

AUSTIN () – Governor Greg Abbott nowadays issued an Executive Order to make sure hospital bed availability for COVID-19 individuals as Texas faces an raise in instances of the coronavirus and hospitalizations.

The Governor’s buy suspends elective surgeries at hospitals in Bexar, Dallas, Harris, and Travis counties. Beneath this buy, the Governor directs all hospitals in these counties to postpone all surgeries and procedures that are not quickly, medically required to accurate a really serious health-related problem or to protect the existence of a patient who with no quick efficiency of the surgical procedure or process would be at chance for really serious adverse health-related consequences or death, as established by the patient’s doctor.

“As Texas faces a rise in COVID-19 cases, we are focused on both slowing the spread of this virus and maintaining sufficient hospital capacity for COVID-19 patients,” stated Governor Abbott. “These four counties have experienced significant increases in people being hospitalized due to COVID-19 and today’s action is a precautionary step to help ensure that the hospitals in these counties continue to have ample supply of available beds to treat COVID-19 patients. As we work to contain this virus, I urge all Texans to do their part to help contain the spread by washing their hands regularly, wearing a mask, and practicing social distancing.”

Via proclamation, the Governor can include or subtract from the listing of counties incorporated in the Executive Order to tackle surges in hospitalizations that could come up in other components of the state.