Google Nest Hub is up to $49 off at Best Buy Canada until July 9th

Best Buy Canada is presently working a sale for the Google Nest Hub until July 9th.
The clever residence gadget is on sale for $79.99 CAD, amounting to a complete of $49 in financial savings off its normal $128 cost tag
The deal runs until July 9th and is portion of Best Buy’s ‘Boxing Day in Summer’ sale occasion.
The sale for the normal model of Google’s clever speaker applies to all 4 of the colors the gadget comes in, like ‘Sand,’ ‘Chalk,’ ‘Charcoal’ and ‘Aqua.’
Other merchants have the Google Nest Hub on sale as well, like Lowe’s, Staples, and The Supply.
