‘Gone With the Wind’ Adds Video About Racist Treatments Received by Hattie McDaniel at Oscars

HBO has additional a new accompanying video titled ‘Hattie McDaniel: What a Character!’ to carry back the controversial film adaptation of Margaret Mitchell’s novel.

“Gone With the Wind” has returned to the HBO Max streaming platform alongside extra disclaimers critiquing its depiction of race and slavery.

The 1939 film adaptation of Margaret Mitchell‘s novel about the American Civil War and Reconstruction Era South won eight Academy Awards, which includes a Ideal Supporting Actress gong for Hattie McDaniel, who was the very first black man or woman to be nominated for and win an Oscar.

Even so, it was pulled from the services earlier this month, June 2020 amid worldwide anti-racism protests and a Los Angeles Instances op-ed by Oscar-winner John Ridley, detailing the “racial prejudices” depicted and accepted in the film.

The controversial traditional was created offered once again on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 alongside newly additional movies discussing its location in America’s cultural historical past and idealisation of the publish-Civil War south regardless of its brutal racism.

A single of the movies attributes the host of TCM’s “Silent Sunday Nights“, Jacqueline Stewart, discussing its cultural advocacy for white supremacy.

“Gone with the Wind, with its landmark production values, signature scenes and iconic characters has shaped the way generations have pictured slavery and the reconstruction period that followed,” Stewart, a professor at the University of Chicago’s Division of Cinema and Media Research says, in accordance to .

“It is not only a major document of Hollywood’s racist practices of the past, but also an enduring work of popular culture that speaks directly to the racial inequalities that persist in media and society today.”

A different accompanying video is titled “Hattie McDaniel: What a Character!”, which particulars McDaniel’s job, as very well as the prejudice she faced when forced to sit at the back of the Coconut Grove Restaurant of the Ambassador Hotel prior to obtaining her prize at the 12th Academy Awards.

Also incorporated is a 2019 TCM Traditional Movie Festival panel moderated by Donald Bogle and titled “The Complicated Legacy of Gone With the Wind”.