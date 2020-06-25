Glee’s Matthew Morrison Addresses Lea Michele Allegations

Morrison is not the only a single from the present to deal with the allegations. Heather Morris did, as effectively.

“Let me be very clear,” the 33-12 months-outdated actress, who played Brittany Pierce, wrote in a statement posted to Twitter. “Hate is a disease in America that we are trying to cure, so I would never wish for hate to be spread to anyone else. With that said, was she unpleasant to work with? Very much so; for Lea to treat others with the disrespect that she did for as long as she did, I believe should be called out.”

“And yet, it’s also on us because to allow it to go on for so long without speaking out is something else we’re learning about with the rest of societ,” she continued. “But, at the current moment it’s implied that she is a racist and although I cannot comment on her beliefs, I think we’re assuming, and you know what happens when we all assume…”

Amber Riley also spoke about the accusations in the course of an interview with Danielle Younger.

“I am not going to say that Lea Michele is racist,” the 34-12 months-outdated actress, who played Mercedes Jones, mentioned in the course of aspect of the interview. “That’s not what I’m saying. That was the assumption because of what’s going on right now in the world, and it happened toward a Black person. I’m not going to say that she’s racist.”

She later on mentioned she doesn’t “give a s–t about this Lea Michele thing,” noting there are “people out here dying.”

“If it aint about defunding the police, prosecuting killer cops, or Black Lives Matter or my EP that’s coming out…if it’s not about those things, I don’t care,” Riley mentioned.

