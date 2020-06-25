Get Ready: Baby Shark Is Becoming a Musical Animated Series on Nickelodeon

Baby Shark is turning into a Television present. Sorry the song is caught in your head immediately after reading through that sentence.

Presently titled Baby Shark’s Massive Display!, Nickelodeon is generating the pop culture phenomenon into an animated preschool series. The series is co-generated by Nickelodeon Animation Studio and SmartStudy, the enjoyment business behind the children’s brand Pinkfong. The animated series will be 26 half-hour episodes and stick to Baby Shark and his ideal good friend William as they go on comedic adventures in the local community of Carnivore Cove. They will meet new close friends and sing authentic songs along the way.