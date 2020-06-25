Home World News Germany increases donation to WHO but demands reforms

Speaking at a meeting of some member states at WHO headquarters in Geneva on Thursday, Spahn explained Germany would do its component to give WHO the political, economic and technical backing it needed.

He explained most of the a lot more than 500 million euros was for the agency’s system to end the coronavirus pandemic. Portion of the income — 110 million euros — had been announced previously.

“This comes with the clear expectation that remaining challenges are adequately addressed and needed reforms are pushed forward,” Spahn explained.

