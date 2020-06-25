Fortnite Party Royale: How to watch concert with Young Thug, Diplo & Noah Cyrus

Following the results of their concert with Travis Scott, Fortnite is launching a different concert occasion.

Now that Fortnite Chapter two, Season three has arrived, it truly is time to have some exciting with all the water that is flooded the map. The occasion will be hosted by Diplo and will function songs from his new album, “Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley, Chapter 1: Snake Oil” which launched earlier this yr.

Musical visitors Young Thug and Noah Cyrus will also be component of the occasion. They had been on Diplo’s album with the songs “Dance with Me” and “On Mine.” It really is not clear if Young Thug or Noah Cyrus will be executing any solo songs or just be featured visitors on their respective Diplo tracks.

Both way, the occasion really should be a exciting a single to watch. Fortnite has had musical visitors star prior to in major occasions this kind of as Marshmello’s 2019 concert and Scott’s concert earlier this yr.

When is the Fortnite Party Royale?

The Fortnite Party Royale with Diplo, Young Thug and Noah Cyrus will consider location on June 25 at 9 p.m. ET.

How can I watch the Fortnite Party Royale?

To watch the Fortnite Party Royale only go to Battle Royale from the menu and choose the Party Royale playlist. In previous occasions, Epic Video games has recommended consumers arrive about 30 minutes early as servers can get loaded with folks, resulting in longer wait instances than typical. Nevertheless, Epic Video games adds that staying late should not be an challenge as the dwell demonstrate will proceed.

You can also watch replays of the occasion.

“The music and dancing start at 9 p.m. ET, but if you’re fashionably late, that’s okay! You can still catch the rest of the live show as long as you join before it ends,” Epic Video games states. “If you miss the Diplo show, catch a rebroadcast of the full premiere on Monday, June 29, at 12 p.m. ET. The show will once again be happening at the Main Stage, and just like the first airing, you can still join in during the show.”

Who are Diplo, Young Thug and Noah Cyrus?

Diplo is a DJ who has worked with quite a few major identify artists. He specializes in EDM and dancehall music and has turn out to be a single of the most acknowledged names in his business. He is been nominated for 9 Grammy awards, winning 3. His 3 wins are for Best Dance Recording (for “Where Are Ü Now” with Skrillex and Justin Bieber), Best Dance/Electronic Album (for “Skrillex and Diplo Present Jack Ü”) and Best Dance Recording (for “Electricity” with Mark Ronson and Dua Lipa).

Young Thug is a well-liked hip hop artist with one studio album, one compilation album, 19 mixtapes, and three EPs. He is properly recognized for his guest verses which includes his chart-topper “Havana” with Camila Cabello. He is been nominated for two Grammy awards, winning a single.

Noah Cyrus is the younger sister of pop star Miley Cyrus. She’s also a singer who has launched solo tasks as properly as featured spots.