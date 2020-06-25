Fort Worth Couple Married 53 Years Dies Of Coronavirus Less Than An Hour Apart, Holding Hands – Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT Well worth () – Curtis and Betty Tarpley had been large college sweethearts married for 53 many years.

They had been each diagnosed earlier this month with coronavirus.

It commenced with 80-yr-previous Betty.

“My parents are just normal people, but now the whole world knows their story,” mentioned their son Tim Tarpley.

It is a adore story that has been shared across the nation.

One particular that Tarpley says wouldn’t have been attainable devoid of the nurses and health professionals at Texas Overall health Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth.

When his mom was admitted following feeling fatigued and acquiring a optimistic COVID -19check, it did not get extended for his father to stick to.

Nevertheless, she declined speedier.

“My mom called me and said, ‘Hey, I just want to let you know, I’m ready to go…’ I yelled and screamed, and thought maybe if I talked to her I could inspire her to have one last bit of will to live.”

Then, he named his dad who had also examined optimistic. He was on a separate floor of the hospital.

“He said ‘how’s your mom?’ I said ‘Not good. She may not make it past tomorrow,’ and it was like, at that moment knowing that my mom was going to go, it was okay for him to go.”

Tarpley mentioned it was the nurses he in no way even met that created their final moments with each other as a relatives so unique.

“It was some doctor or nurse named Blake… that’s all we knew about it him. He really went out of his way to get my mom moved from her room to his room. And then they just placed their hands, near each other, and next thing we know they grabbed each other’s hands. And that’s how they went.”

It was a gesture Tarpley mentioned he could in no way thank them adequate for, specifically due to the fact they deal with death all day extended.

“There’s still so many, you know, unseen heroes that like to help facilitate their ending,” he mentioned.