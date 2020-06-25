First NFL game of 2020 gets canceled amid COVID-19 pandemic

The higher-profile matchup of Cowboys vs. Steelers, albeit in a preseason game, will have to wait till 2021.

This year’s Hall of Fame Game, the NFL’s yearly preseason opener played on Professional Football Hall of Fame enshrinement weekend in Canton, Ohio, has been canceled simply because of the COVID-19 pandemic, in accordance to ESPN. The enshrinement ceremony itself is postponed to 2021.

As ESPN notes, this is the 1st occasion — reside game action or otherwise — that the NFL has had to cancel simply because of the coronavirus in 2020.

Additional: NFL health care officer defends viability of season

The Cowboys and Steelers had been scheduled to perform in the 2020 Hall of Fame Game simply because a couple of their former coaches, Jimmy Johnson and Bill Cowher, are 2020 inductees as portion of the Hall’s Centennial Slate.

This also signifies the Cowboys and Steelers will report to instruction camp at the exact same time as the other 30 NFL teams as opposed to an earlier date because the Hall of Fame Game was scheduled to be played a week in advance of the 1st slate of preseason video games.

Individuals reporting dates reportedly will be mentioned on contact in between the NFL and crew owners Thursday.

The modern day-era gamers who will be enshrined as portion of the 2020 class are Troy Polamalu, Isaac Bruce, Edgerrin James, Steve Hutchinson and Steve Atwater.