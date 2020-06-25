Families of Flight PS752 victims outraged that UN agency hasn’t condemned the attack

The households of people killed on Ukraine Worldwide Airlines Flight PS752 are expressing aggravation over the UN aviation agency’s obvious inability to condemn the destruction of the passenger jet by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Fifty-5 Canadian citizens and 30 everlasting residents of Canada have been amid the 176 folks killed when Flight PS752 was shot down by two Iranian missiles shortly right after takeoff from Tehran on Jan. eight.

Hamed Esmaeilion, spokesperson for the association representing the households of the Canadians who died on the flight from Tehran to Kyiv, informed Radio Canada Worldwide that he has sent two letters to the Montreal-primarily based Worldwide Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) demanding that it condemn the attack.

Esmaeilion, whose wife Parisa and 9-yr-outdated daughter Reera died on the flight, explained he can not realize why the UN agency stays silent 6 months right after an attack on a civilian airliner.

Hamed Esmaeilion misplaced his wife, Parisa Eghbalian, and their 9-yr-outdated daughter Reera in the downing of Flight 752. (Provided)

“How are they going to prevent future attacks like this if they remain silent?” Esmaeilion explained. “Their silence is deafening.”

It took only 3 months for the ICAO to adopt a unanimous resolution condemning, “in the strongest terms,” the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 above eastern Ukraine, he explained.

“As opposed to the case of MH17, where the ICAO took swift action in condemnation of the crime and fully ventured into the ensuing investigations, Flight PS752 has been effectively ignored by your organization,” Esmaeilion wrote on Tuesday in a 2nd letter to Salvatore Sciacchitano, president of the ICAO Council, the 36-member governing entire body of the UN agency.

‘Mockery, misinformation, intimidation’

In the letter on behalf of the households, Esmaeilion also claims that the ICAO has “failed to obligate the Iranian government to cooperate on any level, from surrendering the black boxes, to allowing international authorities to investigate the crime or disclosing information as to how and by whom these crimes were committed.”

“The world has witnessed nothing other than mockery, misinformation, intimidation and cover-up attempts by the Iranian government,” Esmaeilion writes. “More alarmingly, the world has witnessed the failure of the ICAO to govern the matter that is foundational to the organization’s purpose.”

ICAO spokesperson Anthony Philbin explained the agency “extends its deepest sympathies to the families and friends of the victims of flight PS752.”

“We regret that their grief and frustration in the face of the international diplomacy surrounding this matter has led to allegations being levied against our agency with respect to matters well beyond our mandate and capabilities as a UN agency,” Philbin explained in an electronic mail.

ICAO is a neutral platform supporting the diplomatic interactions of its 193 member states, he extra.

“In a world of sovereign nation states, no multilateral agency or association can ‘obligate’ countries to take actions they don’t consider to be in their national self-interest,” Philbin explained.

“As countless examples have shown us previously, when a country may be perceived as being deficient in its commitments and actions with respect to any of its various international obligations, penalties and accountability can only be considered, initiated and pursued by another sovereign country or group of sovereign countries, whether through economic sanctions or other means.”

‘This is negligence’

In the months given that the downing of Flight PS752, the ICAO Council “has been closely monitoring the situation with helpful updates from the participating states,” he extra.

Esmaeilion explained he could not realize what was stopping the 36-member ICAO governing council, of which Canada is a member, from taking a tougher line with authorities in Tehran.

“They don’t put any pressure on Iran and … they said Iran has to hand over the black boxes or explain why they can’t do that,” Esmaeilion explained. “Why is there an ‘or’? I don’t know how they can do that. This is negligence.”

In a cell phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart on Monday, Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne demanded “immediate action” from the Islamic Republic “to ensure they conduct a comprehensive, transparent investigation and provide compensation for families,” in accordance to a readout of the phone launched by Worldwide Affairs Canada.

Rescue teams get the job done in debris right after a Ukrainian plane carrying 176 passengers crashed close to Imam Khomeini airport outdoors Tehran early the morning of January eight, 2020, killing absolutely everyone on board. (AFP by way of Getty Photos)

Iran’s Foreign Affairs Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif committed to sending the flight recorders to France for evaluation “without further delay,” the readout explained.

The deadline for Iran to update the UN civil aviation agency on its action is Friday, the readout explained.

“It’s almost the last day and we still haven’t heard anything,” Esmaeilion explained. “There are flights going to Europe from Iran every week. They can’t send a black box?”

Zarif also agreed to enter into negotiations for reparations and to offer an update to Canada and the other nations that misplaced citizens on the doomed flight at their up coming meeting, the readout explained.