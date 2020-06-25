Face Mask Mandate Goes Into Effect For Tarrant County – Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT Well worth () – A encounter mask ordinance for all of Tarrant County was announced this morning as the county reached its 2nd-highest day-to-day count of new COVID-19 circumstances on Wednesday.

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price tag launched a statement on a doable impending ordinance, saying “We have been monitoring COVID-19 closely and we are not happy with the trends we are seeing. We are in close coordination with regional partners and will have an update in morning.”

The county reported 460 new circumstances this week, bringing its complete to 9,846.

The county’s highest day-to-day count was 485 on Might 10, 2020. Even so, this was largely due to an outbreak at a federal prison in Fort Worth.

Instances all through Texas have also surged, with the state reporting a record-substantial five,551 new circumstances on Wednesday.

Dallas County at this time has a mask ordinance in spot until finally August that demands encounter masks or coverings within organizations. Firms who do not comply with this ordinance can encounter fines up to $500.

