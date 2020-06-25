Ezekiel Elliott Says He’s ‘Feeling Good’ After Testing Positive For COVID-19 – Dallas / Fort Worth

FRISCO, Texas () – Dallas Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott mentioned Wednesday he’s “feeling good” soon after testing constructive for COVID-19 and that he had “one or two days” of signs in the course of the bout.

Elliott has been livestreaming himself taking part in video video games on Twitch regularly in the course of his quarantine, and in the course of one particular of these streams Wednesday, he was asked about how he was executing soon after contracting the coronavirus.

“I’m feeling good. I would say I had maybe one or two days where I felt symptoms, and even then it wasn’t too bad. I had a cough and a little bit of shortness of breath, but now I would say I feel good. I feel normal. Still can’t work out,” Elliott mentioned.

He went on to say that he’s going to rest up for one more week alternatively of finding retested for the virus.

Elliott also talked about about returning to NFL football as the pandemic continues and with education camps speedily approaching.

“I do hope we have a season, but it has to be right,” he mentioned.

There has, so far, not been any word about transforming the begin date of the 2020 NFL season.