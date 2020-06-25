Exclusive: Here’s what Kareena Kapoor Khan is doing for Karisma Kapoor’s Lockdown Birthday

It is Karisma Kapoor’s 46th birthday nowadays and needless to say the actress has aged like fine wine above the many years. Her attractiveness, grace and elegance is one thing we can vouch for and she only appears to be acquiring far better with time.

Producing her birthday specific for the duration of the lockdown, her younger sister Kareena Kapoor Khan has a specific shock planned for her. Revealing it to Filmfare what she will do for Karisma, Kareena mentioned, “I haven’t been able to master the skill of baking a cake. My sister’s amazing at it. But on her birthday, Tim (Taimur) and I are going to bake her a chocolate cake. I’ll see her that day obviously maintaining social distance – no hugs and no kisses.”

Let’s hope we can see some enjoyable social media posts of this lowkey celebrations at their property nowadays.