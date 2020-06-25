Emma Roberts Pregnant With Garrett Hedlund’s Baby

WENN

The ‘Scream Queens’ actress is reportedly acquiring a bun in the oven as she is rumored to be expecting her 1st kid with 35-yr-previous boyfriend Garrett Hedlund.

Actress Emma Roberts is reportedly expecting her 1st kid with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund.

Julia Roberts‘ niece has been linked to “Tron: Legacy” actor Hedlund, 35, for just more than a yr, and now the 29 yr previous is pregnant, in accordance to Us Weekly.

Even more details is scarce, and representatives for the couple have however to comment on the child information.

Emma, whose father is actor Eric Roberts, was previously engaged to her “American Horror Story” co-star Evan Peters, but they identified as off their romance for fantastic in early 2019, acquiring dated on and off because 2012.

The “Scream Queens” actress is recognized for maintaining her personal existence underneath wraps, and final yr 2019, she explained why she was so closely-guarded.

“I never want to talk about relationships I’m in or that are ending or have ended,” she advised Cosmopolitan magazine.

“It’s hard enough to be with someone by yourself, let alone with an audience. Growing up is hard. Sometimes it makes me sad that I can’t have a private moment. Because of Twitter and Instagram, there’s a whole other element where everybody can comment on what you’re doing and no one knows the real story. That’s hard.”

Meanwhile, Garrett’s exes include things like actress Kirsten Dunst. They ended a 4-yr romance in 2016.