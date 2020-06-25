Emma Roberts Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Garrett Hedlund: Report

Emma Roberts is pregnant!

The American Horror Story actress is expecting her initial kid with her boyfriend, Garrett Hedlund, in accordance to Instagram remarks shared by her mom, Kelly Cunningham.

Us Weekly reported Thursday that the celebs have been expecting, and when supporters congratulated Kelly on Emma’s pregnancy she confirmed the great information. “Thank you so much! Very excited,” she responded to one particular Instagram consumer. When one more asked Kelly if Emma is pregnant, she wrote back, “Yes!!”

This infant information comes just above a 12 months following the stars initial sparked romance rumors. In early 2019, Roberts split with her former beau and co-star Evan Peters after about 5 many years collectively.

A supply near to Roberts confirmed to E! News last 12 months that she and Peters “broke off their engagement,” ending their romance shortly following Valentine’s Day.

“They have had their ups and downs for a while now and were really trying to make it work,” the insider advised E! Information at the time. “Their split was a long time coming.”