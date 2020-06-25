Emma Roberts And Garrett Hedlund Are Reportedly Having A Baby

Emma Roberts is reportedly expecting her initially youngster with fellow actor Garrett Hedlund, in accordance to Us Weekly.
The two have been initially romantically linked back in March 2019, when they have been noticed holding hands in Silver Lake, a community in Los Angeles. They’ve been spotted with each other ever given that.
Their romance started soon after Emma ended her engagement with on-once again, off-once again boyfriend Evan Peters in 2016. The pair have been nonetheless spotted out and about with each other in 2017.
“Their three years together just ran its course,” stated a Just Jared supply. “They have so many great memories together but couldn’t make it work in the end.”
Emma and Evan commenced dating in 2012 soon after filming Grownup Globe with each other. They have been capable to function alongside each and every other once again as they filmed 4 seasons of American Horror Story.
Rapid forward to 2019, Emma and Garrett started casually hanging out.
At the time, a supply advised Us Weekly, “Garrett and Emma have been friends, but this is new, casual, and just a couple of weeks old. They’re having fun and enjoying each other.”
Neither Emma nor Garrett have confirmed the pregnancy, but we’ll be positive to update you if they do.
