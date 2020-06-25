Eminem Responds To Revolt Calling Leaked Diss Track An ‘Unnecessary Distraction’

Eminem has responded to Revolt’s statement, which identified as the leaking of a track in which he dissed the network an “unnecessary distraction” — he says he agrees.

“Why does Eminem, someone who is a guest in Black culture, think he can talk down to REVOLT,” they stated in a statement to Billboard. “REVOLT is a BLACK media company, owned by a Black entrepreneur, with a majority Black team – that is authentic and real about this. With the immediate need for REVOLT to use our platform for the important issues regarding social justice, equality, and ensuring continuing to be the outlet – across ALL OUR PLATFORMS, we’re doing important work. Eminem trying to come for us is an unneeded distraction. It is not OK.”

Eminem responded to the statement, saying that he agrees and that he would like to get the job done with the network.

“I agree with Revolt…this is an unnecessary distraction,”he wrote. “I never meant for that verse to be heard, I was heated in the moment and thought better of it and decided to pull it back. Stuff that I never intended to release continues to leak from the huge WeTransfer hack. I don’t have any issues with Revolt…I’d actually welcome the opportunity to work with them on some positive things and turn this in a different direction.”

Right here is the track that commenced it all.