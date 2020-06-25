Eminem Responds To Revolt Calling Leaked Diss Track An ‘Unnecessary Distraction’

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

Eminem has responded to Revolt’s statement, which identified as the leaking of a track in which he dissed the network an “unnecessary distraction” — he says he agrees.

“Why does Eminem, someone who is a guest in Black culture, think he can talk down to REVOLT,” they stated in a statement to Billboard. “REVOLT is a BLACK media company, owned by a Black entrepreneur, with a majority Black team – that is authentic and real about this. With the immediate need for REVOLT to use our platform for the important issues regarding social justice, equality, and ensuring continuing to be the outlet – across ALL OUR PLATFORMS, we’re doing important work. Eminem trying to come for us is an unneeded distraction. It is not OK.”

