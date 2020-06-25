Elton John Taken to Court by Ex-Wife

WENN

The ‘Rocket Man’ hitmaker is dragged to court by Renate Blauel as she is in search of injunction towards her former husband additional than 3 decades immediately after their divorce.

Sir Elton John‘s ex-wife, Renate Blauel, is taking the singer to court.

The German sound engineer is in search of an injunction towards the “Rocket Man” star, who she was married to from 1984 to 1988.

Blauel has stored a lower profile considering that the split from Sir Elton, but she filed an injunction application final week and is now heading for a substantial court battle with her ex in London.

Nonetheless, her attorney tells the BBC his consumer “hopes to resolve the matter privately and amicably.”

It is not clear what brought about the legal action or certainly what is at the centre of the dispute.

Renate has in no way talked about her marriage to Sir Elton – a reality he has generally located admirable.

“For years afterwards, whenever something happened to me, the press would turn up on her doorstep, looking for her to dish the dirt,” he wrote in his autobiography, “Me“. “And she never, ever has. She just told them to leave her alone.”

In 2017, whilst touring Australia, the place he and Blauel wed, Elton referred to his ex as “a wonderful woman for whom I have so much love and admiration.”

“I wanted more than anything to be a good husband, but I denied who I really was, which caused my wife sadness, and caused me huge guilt and regret,” he extra.

Elton, who is now wed to longtime spouse David Furnish, exposed he was gay immediately after his 1st marriage fell apart