Elon Musk says Canada is a priority for Starlink internet project

Elon Musk has confirmed that making use of Starlink satellites to beam internet to Canadians is a “major priority.”
Final week on June 18th, information broke that SpaceX utilized for a Canadian telecom licence as a phase in direction of offering satellite internet in rural America and at some point all of Canada.
Now, in response to an post in the Toronto Star relating to Canadian assistance for the ambitious project, Musk has tweeted, “Canada is a major priority for Starlink!”
Even more down the Twitter thread, an individual asked if Toronto will be integrated in the preliminary availability, and Musk explained, “Yes, although Starlink works best for low population density situations.”
This appears to recommend that Starlink internet is going to cover a whole lot of Canada, but it may well be competing with other satellite internet suppliers like Xplornet and Northwestel to offer more rapidly internet to rural Canadians.
If the cost is minimal sufficient or the information caps are higher sufficient, this could be massive information for individuals in remote locations that do not have the exact same entry to internet as individuals in metropolitan locations.
On the other hand, none of this will matter except if the CRTC approves the company’s Standard Worldwide Telecommunications Solutions (BITS) licence. If you want to come across out a lot more about SpaceX’s application to the CRTC, you can study our prior reporting.
In terms of what we know about Starlink, there is not substantially still, but it is aiming to offer gigabit internet speeds (one,000Mbps) by way of minimal-earth-orbit satellites, in accordance to the Toronto Star’s reporting. These satellites need to also characteristic lowered latency in contrast to classic satellite internet.
The Star also reviews that we could see this services in action as early as the finish of 2020, but if Musk’s track record with Tesla is an indication, there could be some delays.
