Elizabeth Banks Cast as Ms. Frizzle in The Magic School Bus in Live Action Film

The Magic School Bus movie has observed its Ms. Frizzle.

On Thursday, information broke that Elizabeth Banks will be enjoying the renowned character in the reside action movie adaption of The Magic School Bus. Inspired by the beloved guide and ‘90s Scholastic Enjoyment series, the Pitch Great star will portray the quirky science instructor, who sets out on out-of-this-globe adventures with her third grade college students through their discipline journeys in their yellow college bus.

“We are delighted to bring to life the iconic Ms. Frizzle and her zest for knowledge and adventure in a fresh new way that inspires the next generation of kids to explore science and supports the dedicated teachers who help make science real and accessible for young learners every day,” producer Iole Lucchese stated, in accordance to The Hollywood Reporter.

Ms. Frizzle was famously voiced by Lily Tomlin through the animated series’ run from 1994 to 1997.