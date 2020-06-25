Eazy E’s Daughter Expresses Frustration Over Not Being Able To Sample Her Father’s Music Following Megan Thee Stallion’s New Song Sampling Him

Roommates, Eazy E’s daughter is not pleased about not getting ready to sample father’s music—and she took to social media to describe why. Rapper ReeMarkable, who is the daughter of the late Eazy E, not too long ago vented her frustrations about not getting permitted to partake in her father’s legacy by sampling his music.

ReeMarkable, who has been featured on the WE Television hit series, “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta,” not too long ago posted a video to Instagram detailing why she is so angry relating to getting blocked from sampling the music of her father Eazy E.

ReeMarkable had this to say:

“So tired of the bulls**t games we gotta keep playing , I’m done being quite ! We want involvement when it come to our daddy , tired of my sister crying about the unfairness . I’m fed the f**k up … WE EAT OFF NOTHING MY DADDY LEFT BEHIND. What ever y’all see Us have we hustled to get . S**t too lame we get papers thrown at us but others don’t . We just wanna be apart of the legacy too …”

Her remarks come on the heels of Megan Thee Stallion, who is set to release her new track “Girls In The Hood” featuring a sample of “Boyz-N-The-Hood”by N.W.A.—which Eazy E was a member of along with Ice Cube, Dr. Dre. M.C. Ren and DJ Yella.

“Girls In The Hood” will be launched on June 26th and it follows the chart-topping achievement of her hit single “Savage.”

