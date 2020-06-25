Driver charged after dad and kids walking family dog killed in Father’s Day smash

A 47-12 months-previous has been charged with leading to death by hazardous driving after a guy and his two little ones died in a horror smash on Father’s Day.

David Logan is accused of knocking down and killing Joshua James Flynn, 37, his son Coby-Jay Flynn, 15, and his daughter 12-12 months-previous Skylar Flynn.

The trio have been walking collectively in Dalton, Cumbria, at all over two.30pm on Sunday, June 21, when the collision occurred.

Their beloved family dog Troy also died as a end result of the crash.







Cumbria Police have this afternoon confirmed the guy arrested shortly afterwards, David Logan, has been charged with 3 counts of death by hazardous driving.

Logan has been remanded to seem at South Cumbria Magistrates Court tomorrow.

A force spokesman mentioned: “Cumbria Police have charged a guy in connection with a fatal street website traffic collision that occurred on Sunday June 21 on Abbey Street, Dalton.

“David Logan, aged 47, of Broughton Street, Dalton has been charged with 3 counts of leading to death by hazardous driving.

“He has been remanded to seem at South Magistrates tomorrow.

“Emergency solutions have been known as at two:30pm on the 21st June to the report of a street website traffic collision involving one particular motor vehicle a Peugeot 206 and 3 pedestrians.”

Officers are urging any person who may possibly have witnessed the incident or the motor vehicle in the place to come forward

Any person with details really should contact 101 referencing incident 124 of 21st June 2020.