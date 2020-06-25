‘Dracula’ Director Admits to Ordering Gary Oldman to Whisper ‘Evil’ Words to Winona Ryder

Columbia Pics

Francis Ford Coppola admits to telling Gary Oldman to whisper ‘evil and horrific’ phrases in Winona Ryder’s ear through a scene but denies producing this kind of demands on Keanu Reeves.

Francis Ford Coppola has denied he ordered Keanu Reeves to insult co-star Winona Ryder on the set of “Bram Stoker’s Dracula” – to make her cry on cue.

The “Stranger Items” star produced the declare through a current Sunday Occasions interview, insisting her top guy refused his director’s demands, but Coppola has fired back, admitting he asked Gary Oldman to whisper “evil and horrific” phrases in her ear, but he by no means produced this kind of demands on Keanu, who played attorney Jonathan Harker in the 1992 film.

The 81-12 months-previous filmmaker has also dismissed Ryder’s claims he known as her “a wh*re” in an work to make her cry through a single scene, telling Persons, “While I think Winona is a wonderful actor, the incident she described is not how it happened, and shouting or abusing people isn’t something I do as a person or as a filmmaker.”

“In this situation, which I remember clearly, I instructed Gary Oldman – in character as Dracula – to whisper improvised words to her and the other characters, making them as horrific and evil as he could. I don’t know what was said, but improvisation is a common filmmaking practice.”

Ryder’s memory has also been questioned by Mel Gibson‘s representative, who has denied her claims the “Braveheart” star upset her by making use of a derogatory phrase for Jews at a Hollywood celebration.

The actress recalled the incident in the similar Sunday Occasions interview and alleged Gibson referred to her as an “oven dodger.”

“We were at a crowded party with one of my good friends, and Mel Gibson was smoking a cigar, and we’re all talking and he said to my friend, who’s gay, ‘Oh wait, am I gonna get AIDS?’ ” Ryder informed the newspaper. “And then something came up about Jews, and he said, ‘You’re not an oven dodger, are you?’ ”

Gibson’s rep has responded, stating, “This is 100 per cent untrue. She lied about it over a decade ago, when she talked to the press, and she’s lying about it now. Also, she lied about him trying to apologise to her back then. He did reach out to her, many years ago, to confront her about her lies, and she refused to address it with him.”