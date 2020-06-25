Dr. Michael Osterholm On Pandemic: ‘We Have An Incredible Journey Ahead Of Us Yet’

MINNEAPOLIS () — COVID-19 scenarios are down in Minnesota and Wisconsin, but they are skyrocketing in other elements of the nation.

Some states in the South and West Coast are seeing their highest numbers nevertheless.

Florida is a single of the most visited states in the U.S., but this week it is acquiring undesired awareness when COVID-19 scenarios spiked to an all-time large.

Study Far more: Specialists Say Stadium COVID-19 Transmissions Probable Larger Than Nursing Households, Jails, Cruise Ships

The Fabrega household of Jacksonville Seaside is enjoying it safe and sound with their pursuits.

“If the restaurant’s crowded, you know, just simply stay away and, you know, do a backyard barbecue,” Javier Fabrega mentioned. “I think it’s just a matter of being smart.”

But the spike this week hit shut to property.

“In one week’s time, I went from knowing zero people with COVID to six people,” Fabrega mentioned.

And the enhance is no shock to infectious disorder skilled Dr. Michael Osterholm of the University of Minnesota.

Study Far more: ‘A Few’ Minnesota Twins Gamers Have Examined Constructive For COVID-19, Workforce Official Says

“We have a lot more to go. So anyone who talks about a peak today doesn’t understand that we have an incredible journey ahead of us yet,” Osterholm mentioned.

He does not feel any state has peaked. He also says re-openings may possibly not be the total motive some states are re-surging. But as Minnesotans develop into far more cozy enjoying evenings socializing, he has a warning.

“We’ve got to find that way, thread the rope through the needle in the middle, which means a combination of some outdoor and indoor activity, but also we are mindful of the seriousness of this pandemic,” he mentioned.

As we navigate this collectively, Dr. Osterholm says it is greatest to keep to ourselves. His 3 most significant phrases of guidance? Distance, distance and distance. Secondly, Osterholm says dress in a mask.

Study Far more: COVID-19’s Influence On The Twin Cities Economic system Is Leading to Ripple Results